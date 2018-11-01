× ALDI rolls out Instacart grocery delivery service in the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. — Grocery shopping at ALDI just got a little easier in the Richmond area.

ALDI has announced a new grocery delivery service called Instacart. Beginning Thursday, November 1, ALDI customers in the Richmond area can order fresh groceries online.

Instacart allows customers to choose a store to shop from, as well as a timeframe for their items to be delivered. The service will allow customers to buy their groceries online, then come to the store to pick them up. Instacart delivery in as little as one hour.

The same-day delivery service can deliver groceries to your door in as little as one hour, according to Instacart.

Customers can fill their virtual carts by visiting Instacart.com/aldi or downloading the Instacart app.

In celebration of the rollout, first-time Instacart customers in the Richmond area can receive $10 off their first three ALDI orders of $35 or more with the code ALDIDELIVERY480.

