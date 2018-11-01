91-year-old grandma goes reverse trick-or-treating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 91-year-old grandma from Chicago's northern suburbs went reverse trick-or-treating over the weekend.

"Baba," as she's called, had a rough day on Saturday. So, her daughter Christine wanted to cheer her up with her favorite thing: her family.

She bought a costume and took "Baba the Bunny" reverse trick-or-treating. They stopped by their family's houses and gave THEM treats. Candy for the kids, and wine for the adults.

Baba has 4 kids, 10 grandkids, and 17 great-grandkids, with another one on the way.