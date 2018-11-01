“30 Kids in 30 Days” Program kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Connecting Hearts in Virginia is a local non-profit organization dedicated to promoting adoption and foster care in Virginia. Today kicks off their month long program, “30 Days of Hope,” which including “30 Kids in 30 Days.” Connecting Hearts’ Founder Debbie Johnston and Community Outreach Specialist Barry Farmer joined us to tell us more about the activities they have going on and how you can get involved. The program will run from November 1st until November 30th. Connecting Hearts is located at 6718 Patterson Avenue in Richmond. If you would like to learn more, you can give them a call at 804-308-5946 or visit them online at www.connectingheartsva.org. You can also find them on social media at www.Facebook.com/ConnectingHeartsVA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CONNECTING HEARTS IN VIRGINIA}