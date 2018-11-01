16-year-old arrested in armed robbery of Hanover business

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after deputies say he robbed a Hanover County business at gunpoint earlier this week.

The armed robbery occurred on Tuesday, October 30, at a business located in 16000 block of Mountain Road. Deputies responded to the business for a reported robbery at approximately 8:52 p.m.

Deputies say the teen suspect entered the business wearing a black ski mask, displayed a handgun and demanded money for an employee. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled the scene inside of a dark-colored older model Ford Explorer.

An investigation was able to identify the suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, October 31.

The juvenile has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm during a felony. He is currently being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.