RICHMOND, Va. - These aren’t just any old jack-o-lanterns; they’re masterpieces! Wei Wang from One Way Carving has a “way” with all sorts of fruits and gourds, turning them into works of art. He joined us this Halloween with a lesson in carving. You can learn more about Wei Wang by going to his website, www.onewaycarving.wordpress.com.
Wei Wang, Carver Extraordinaire
