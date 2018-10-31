Wei Wang, Carver Extraordinaire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - These aren’t just any old jack-o-lanterns; they’re masterpieces! Wei Wang from One Way Carving has a “way” with all sorts of fruits and gourds, turning them into works of art. He joined us this Halloween with a lesson in carving. You can learn more about Wei Wang by going to his website, www.onewaycarving.wordpress.com.