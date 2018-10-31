RICHMOND, Va. – “The Embalmers” is the perfect band to celebrate the fun & festive holiday! Chip Wells, Bran Halstead, Dave Wiskman, Greg Hopper, and Jason Brown made their debut on “Virginia This Morning” and brought along dancer Heather Bailey. If you’d like to book them for your next party, you can visit them on Facebook atwww.Facebook.com/TheEmbalmers.
*Spooky Vibes Injected by “The Embalmers”
-
Salt Water Etching
-
Come out and celebrate “Artober VA”
-
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School’s “Fiddler on the Roof”
-
Get *Vexinated!
-
Coletti Hair Studio
-
-
Caden Grayson: Broadway Star in the making
-
Piano Sensation Jim Brickman
-
Richmond Ballet
-
Enjoy Award Winning Rock & Rock Blues
-
Christian Bolar performs debut single “Speak It”
-
-
“Moon Child” Is Out Of This World!
-
Delicious Danish from Westhampton Pastry Shop
-
Tom Euler Provides Music with Soul