× Threatening social media post prompts police presence at Evergreen Elementary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A police officer was on the campus Evergreen Elementary school in Chesterfield County Wednesday morning after a threating social media post.

“It was reported that a known juvenile female student may have posted a message on social media threatening another student,” said Chesterfield Police spokesperson Liz Caroon.

After an investigation, police deemed that the threat was not credible.

In a letter to families Wednesday morning, school principal Matt Maher said that last night students shared information about social media chatter regarding rumored violence at Evergreen Elementary.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will have a police officer on campus this morning. Again, there is no credible threat and the teaching-and-learning process will continue as normal this morning,” Maher wrote.

The principal said that the school district and police take inappropriate social media messaging seriously.

“Students can be arrested and suspended/expelled from school. Please help us reinforce with your student the need for them to think about whether their message is appropriate before posting it,” wrote Maher.

Principal Maher also reminded parents that no elementary aged student should have social media accounts because of age guidelines.