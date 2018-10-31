× School employee resigns after Richmond school drug sweep

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond Public Schools employee has resigned following a drug sweep at Lucille M. Brown Middle School.

Richmond Police said the random drug sweep occurred the morning of Friday, October 26.

A police K9 was used during the sweep, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The incident came to light after a CBS 6 viewer reached out Wednesday morning to ask why parents were not told about a school employee allegedly being arrested on drug charges.

When asked about the situation, a Richmond Police spokesperson said no one has been arrested, but that the matter was still under investigation.

When CBS 6 inquired with Richmond Public Schools officials on the employee’s status, a spokesperson for the schools said that the staff member involved in the incident submitted a letter of resignation on Monday, October 29.

School officials have not provided any additional information at this time.

CBS 6 has uncovered the identity of the school employee but will not release that information unless charges are filed in the case.

