‘Respect Richmond’ campaign is cutting city crime rates, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- “Respect Richmond” is an anti-violence campaign that focuses on reducing crime in the city of Richmond. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and the Richmond Police Department came together Tuesday to share recent crime stats from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Police called the numbers impressive.

"Creighton Court saw 100 percent decrease in homicide. Fairfield Court saw an 80 percent decrease in aggravated assault,” Herring said.

Police said violent crime rates across the city have gone down and they’re crediting the “Respect Richmond” anti-violence campaign for playing a major role.

The campaign uses the internet, advertisements, and tips from the public to encourage Richmonders to call police and report tips both before and after crime occurs.

Data shows during the relaunch of the campaign, violent crime went down in priority neighborhoods: Creighton Court, Fairfield Court, Gilpin Court and Whitcomb Court.

Neighborhoods that were part of the campaign saw a:

• 50 percent decrease in homicides

• 41 percent decrease in robbery with a firearm

• 100 percent decrease in robbery victims shot

• 31 percent decrease in aggravated assault

• 34 percent decrease in aggravated assault with a firearm

• 57 percent decrease in aggravated assault victims shot

• 30 percent decrease in total violent crimes

• Creighton Court saw a 100 percent decrease in homicides and a 55 percent decrease in total violent crimes.

• Fairfield Court did not have any homicides during the campaign and had an 80 percent decrease in aggravated assault and a 50 percent decrease in total violent crimes.

• Gilpin Court had a 100 percent decrease in both homicides and robbery with a firearm as well as a 75 percent decrease in aggravated assault victims who had been shot.

• Whitcomb Court saw a 100 percent decrease in robbery victims who were shot and a 20 percent decrease in total violent crimes.