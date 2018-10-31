× Puritan Cleaners’ Coats For Kids

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s a coat campaign that’s been in the works for 31 years, Puritan Cleaners’ Coats For Kids. Puritan Cleaners is partnering with the Salvation Army for the 2018 Puritan Cleaners’ Coats For Kids and all coats and monetary donations collected will go to them. Over the 31 years, close to 430,000 coats have been collected. This year’s campaign runs through the month of November and coat and monetary donations are at all 13 Puritan Cleaners locations, as well as through the company’s 13 home delivery routes.

All size coats are accepted, however, kid-sized coats are especially needed and the public is invited to drop off coats this Saturday, November 3 from 11 am – 2 pm at the Diamond, Puritan Cleaners’ Coats For Kids with the Flying Squirrels at their Ballpark Warming Party. There will be coat collection, live music, flying squirrels gear raffles, and inflatables for the kids, a chili cook-off, and more. For more information about Puritan Cleaners Coats For Kids, for more information visit the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/puritancleaners/ or puritancleaners.com.