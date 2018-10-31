Police looking for two suspects captured on video assaulting man in the Fan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help two identify two suspects accused of pulling a man out of his van, assaulting him and robbing him in the middle of the street.

Police said the incident occurred in the Fan early Sunday morning, October 28.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of West Grace Street for the report of an assault at approximately 2:17 a.m.

Video of the incident sparked outrage among neighbors and Richmond City Councilperson Kim Gray.

"This is a very serious offense," Gray said. "Someone trying to get through a traffic jam that was created by these people leaving a nightclub and was yanked from his vehicle and beaten to the ground."

Video of the incident showed a group of people in the street, blocking traffic, and playing loud music at the intersection of West Grace and Allison Streets.

“The victim attempted to drive through the intersection when two males approached the vehicle. One of the suspects took the victim’s cell phone. When the victim attempted to exit the vehicle to retrieve his phone another suspect struck the victim multiple times,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson.

Video shows the men approach the van, where they appeared to punch the driver. When they pulled him out of his van, the assault continued.

"Anyone who is yanked from their car and beaten... it should be an outrage to everyone," said Gray. "We need to know we're safe in our communities -- regardless of where we are."

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The suspects fled the scene both on foot and in a bright orange Ford Mustang sedan.

The two suspects are described as black males approximately 25-35 years of age.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a white North Face sweatshirt, jeans, white shoes and has a goatee. The second suspect was last seen wearing an orange collared shirt with jeans and Timberland boots.

Police have classified the crime as a simple assault, however, Gray hoped those charges would be upgraded once more details are learned and witnesses come forward to identify those involved.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of these suspects to call Third Precinct Detective A. Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.