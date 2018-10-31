× Police investigate fatal Prince George County crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The Prince George County Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 4300 block of Mount Sinai Rd.

Preliminary investigations reveal a 2000 Ford sedan was traveling northbound on Mount Sinai Rd and ran off the road striking a tree shortly before 4 p.m.

A male passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the vehicle was transported by med-flight to MCV with serious injuries.

Investigators are continuing their investigation into this incident at this time.

Anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.