FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- A Northern Virginia teenager is in trouble after stealing not one, but two snakes from a local pet store.

The teenager posted photos of the two ball pythons on Snapchat - and they matched the pair that the store had lost.

A search warrant shows that the student admitted to his friend that he committed the crime.

According to a witness, the teen has been planning to breed the pythons to make money