Delectable soups and bread for sale benefit Richmond school’s learning garden

RICHMOND, Va. — The 10th annual Holton Harvest Fall Festival is this Saturday, Nov. 3 in Richmond’s historic Bellevue neighborhood.

The fall tradition, which is from noon to 3 p.m. at Linwood Holton Elementary (1600 West Laburnum Avenue), benefits the school’s learning garden: The Dandelion.

The free event features music, activities, local vendors and craftsmen and kid-friendly activities like face-painting and pumpkin smashing.

But the “delicious restaurant donated and hand-made soups, breads and spreads” that are for sale are the event’s hallmark. (They are available on-the-spot or in to-go containers. Past flavors include: Potato Cheddar, Tomato Basil, Chicken Chili, Vegan Sausage etc..)

“The Harvest Fest is a wonderful event for our kids and our community as a whole,” Garden Committee Chairperson Susanna Raffenot said. “It really isn’t ‘Fall’ until you have a bowl of home-made soup and a walk through Holton’s beautiful garden campus.”

The learning gardens were “built by the hands and hearts of those who wanted our children to experience a living, learning environment,” officials said.

The program has been recognized by Richmond City Council and the Better Housing Coalition.