Halloween Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Lindsey Scheer, Beverage Director at Heritage Restaurant, joined us with a few signature cocktails with a Halloween theme. She showed us how to make “Tommy’s Margarita” and “Jack’s Lament.” You can find the recipes for those drinks below. Heritage Restaurant is located at 1627 W. Main Street in Richmond. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-353-4060 or visit them online atwww.heritagerva.com.

Jack’s Lament

1 Barspoon Cherry Syrup

.75oz Scarlet Tea Syrup

.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

2oz Roca Patrón Silver

Shaken, Served on the Rocks with a Bat Shaped Orange Peel and Skull Pick

Tommy’s Margarita

2 oz Patrón Reposado

1 oz fresh lime juice

.5oz agave nectar to taste

Black sugar rim

Lime wedge for garnish

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill, strain onto fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass, garnish with a lime wedge