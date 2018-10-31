× These longtime friends just won $1 million prize

ARLINGTON, Va. — A group of friends in Northern Virginia is one million dollars richer.

The 11 friends won $1 million in the recent $1.54 billion Mega Millions drawing.

Their ticket matched all five Mega Millions numbers, but missed out on the Mega ball.

Moments after the historic Mega Millions drawing, De Hieu Vo, of Woodbridge, sent a group text to his friends that simply said: “We won!”

“They all thought I was kidding,” he told lottery officials.

Many in group have been friends since high school, nearly 40 years ago.

Hopefully their newfound fortune won’t change that!

The group bought its winning ticket at a Giant supermarket in Dale City.

Each winner will take home approximately $65,450 after taxes.