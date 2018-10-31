Final Score Friday 2018: Week 11 scoreboard

Posted 10:37 pm, October 31, 2018, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 11 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 11 Scores
Mills Godwin
 Thur
 Hanover
 Thur
Deep Run 7:00
 Atlee
 7:00
(3)Henrico Thur
 Meadowbrook Thur
Armstrong
7:00
(5)Hopewell 7:00
(6)Dinwiddie
 Thur
 Huguenot
 Thur
Colonial Heights 7:00
 (9)Monacan
 7:00
Glen Allen Thur
 Orange Thur
J.R. Tucker
 7:00
 Powhatan
 7:00
Midlothian
 Thur
 Prince George
 Fri
James River
 7:00
 (7) Thomas Dale
 7:00
Lee-Davis
 Fri
 Matoaca
 Thur
Patrick Henry
 7:00
 Petersburg
 7:00
(8)L.C. Bird
 Thur
 George Wythe
 Thur
Cosby
 7:00
 (2)Manchester
 7:00
Fluvanna
 Fri
 (1)Highland Springs
 Sat
(10)Louisa 7:00
 (4)Varina 3pm
Goochland
 Sat
 Blue Ridge
 Sat
Amelia 5pm
 Benedictine 1pm
St. Christopher’s
 Sat
 New Kent  
Collegiate 1pm
 Warhill
   
King & Queen
     BSH
  
King William   Richmond Christian  
Nottoway   Washington & Lee
  
Central-Lunenburg   Colonial Beach
  
Rappahanock   Northumberland
  
Essex   Lancaster  
   
       
     
     
         
        