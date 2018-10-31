× Chesterfield student may face charges after drugs, knife found at school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield high school student could face charges after police say he was found with drugs and a knife on school grounds.

Police said the discovery occurred late Tuesday morning at Midlothian High School.

A 17-year-old male student was found to be in possession of marijuana, a controlled substance, tobacco products and a fixed-blade knife with a roughly 5-inch blade.

The items were found in the student’s vehicle, according to police.

The officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint and asked for juvenile petitions be issued for: possession of a weapon on school property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of tobacco.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face the charges. The name of the student has not been released because of his age.