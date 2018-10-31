Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Things got a little “cheesy” in the “Virginia This Morning Kitchen” when Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh walked us through the steps on creating his fall-inspired Cheesy Pumpkin Pasta. Come on out and enjoy Chef Ausar’s food Saturday, November 3rd at Fire House 15 located at 3011 Meadowbridge Road in Richmond. It’s open from 5pm to 8pm.

Ingredients

· 12 oz. penne pasta

· 1 small onion, diced

· 3 garlic cloves, minced

· 1 cup of roasted puree pumpkin

· 1 cup vegetable broth

· 1 cup of heavy cream

· 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

· 1/4 tsp salt

· 1/8 tsp fresh ground pepper

· 1/8 tsp fresh thyme

· 2 TBS butter

· 2 oz. cream cheese, room temperature and cut into cubes

· 2 oz. of sharp cheddar

· 1 oz. grated parmesan

· 1 cup of panko bread crumbs combined with ¼ a stick of melted butter and chopped parsley

· Grated parmesan and pumpkin seeds for garnish

Instructions

1. Cook pasta in 4 quarts of boiling salted water. Cook for 11 minutes until al dente. Shock pasta in ice cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and set aside. In a deep sided skillet sauté onion and garlic until caramelized. Add vegetable broth, pumpkin puree, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, thyme and simmer for 15 minutes until flavor of thyme is infused.

2. Add butter, cheeses and pasta, stir continuously until the cheese is melted and incorporated.

3. Top with panko and parsley mixture and toast in the oven at high heat for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Top with parsley, pumpkin seeds and parmesan cheese. Serve