A Halloween Treat: Eye Ball Cake Pops

RICHMOND, Va. - Just in time for Halloween, Baking Expert Favi Roop showed us how to make spooky creations out of cake pops, including a coupe of eye balls. We have the instructions for those Halloween treats below. For more information on Favi, you can visitwww.cakesbyfavienne.com.

1. Go EASY on the Frosting: That is super important!! Most cakes are already moist. Too much frosting and it’s ruined unless you add more cake.

2. Use Your Hands to Mix: It really helps to mix it up with your hands so that you can get the feel of it. The cake should still be a bit crumbly even when the frosting is mixed in.

3. Mini Ice Cream/Cookie Scoop Works Great: Use a mini ice cream scoop to scoop out the “dough” so that you will have equal portions.

4. No need to keep Refreezing- I only placed these in the freezer once. Twice if you plan on bagging them or you want to speed up the final setting time.

5. Use a Deep, Narrow Cup for Dipping: The melted chocolate/candy coating should be deep enough to submerge the cake ball completely to avoid having to twirl it around.

6. Box Cake is just fine– If you’re not against the ingredients, make it easy for yourself and just purchase a box cake and make some homemade frosting. No one will know.

7. Use a Styrofoam Holder- A block of Styrofoam makes a really great holder to stick the cake pops in while they are drying and it’s cheap.

8. If you choose to add sprinkles or other decorations such as the eyeballs, place them on while the chocolate is still wet but not runny. If the chocolate is too warm or thick the sprinkles will slide tight off.

9. Sticks are not necessary- You can make cake balls without paper sticks. Much easier for little ones to hold on to and they are much easier to display. If you choose to use a stick for the cake pops, dip the end of the stick in a little of the coating chocolate before inserting into the ball of cake and place in the freezer until the chocolate is firm enough to hold the cake ball. Then dip and decorate as desired.