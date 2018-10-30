× VCU will not hold a university-wide commencement ceremony in May 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Commonwealth University will not hold a university-wide commencement ceremony in May 2019 after the school was unable to secure a venue.

The Richmond Coliseum has hosted VCU’s spring commencement ceremonies for 46 years, but the venue is unavailable and not booking events beyond December 2018.

In a message to VCU students and faculty, VCU President Michael Rao announced the change Tuesday morning.

“We explored several alternative venues across the region, but all were unavailable because of cost, size, or access,” Rao wrote.

School officials say the Stuart C. Siegel Center, where VCU’s fall 2018 commencement will still take place, is not big enough for the spring ceremony. They added that spring commencement attracts about 10,000 people, while to Siegel Center holds just over 7,600.

Rao said the university is working to secure space for future university-wide spring ceremonies.

VCU will still hold commencement ceremonies hosted by their college, school, or department, where students are honored individually. These ceremonies will continue as normal during the week of May 8-12.

“Historically, these events are very well attended by graduates,” wrote Rao. “The university will provide assistance and coordination to ensure that all ceremonies meet a consistent standard of excellence.”

For more information about the 2019 commencement ceremony, click here.