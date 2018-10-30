VCU student struck by two separate cars in double hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was involved in two hit and run accidents seconds apart.

Friday night, a VCU student's food run took a turn for the worst.

“I was in the middle of the crosswalk and I just see out of the corner of my eye, headlights and then next thing I knew, I was on top of a car,” explained VCU junior, Jackson Grigsby.

Grigsby was struck by not one, but two cars at the corner of Belvidere and Grace street.

“I was on the hood of his car, and then he hit the brake. and I flew off. Then he just drove around me and turned left on Franklin,” Grigsby said.

He says that as the first car peeled off, a second one barrelled toward him.

“I landed on my shoulder and then rolled onto my stomach and laid there for maybe a second. When I got to my hands and knees, I took a look to the right and I saw just a few feet away another car,” Grigsby recalled.

He was left battered, bruised, and alone.

“I was kind of resigned at that point, like I didn’t think I would still be here,” said Grigsby.

But at the corner of Belvidere and Grace, fate intervened.

“This car pulled up and four girls were like are you okay?," Grisby explained.

The girls blocked off the road and flagged down police.

“I definitely feel like they saved my life,” Grigsby told CBS 6.

Grigsby’s suffered a head injury and has shoulder surgery Wednesday and was left wondering if the incident will bring justice and if the drivers who hit him will be held accountable.

“I wonder when I can play guitar with my friends again, because I play in a band with them, and I wonder when I’ll be able to do homework normally instead of typing out with one finger,” Grigsby said.

Police say Both vehicles are possibly black or dark-colored sedans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hit and Run Investigator R.P. Jones at (804) 646-1718 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.