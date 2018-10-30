RICHMOND, Va. - Alex McGlothlin’s new book is a love story about a young, bohemian artist and a numbers-driven corporate financier who struggle to blend their worlds together. Alex McGlothlin joined us in the studio talk about that book, “The Medium of Desire.” Alex will sign copies of the book Friday, November 2nd at Studio/Gallery 6 located at 6 E. Broad Street in Richmond from 6:00-10:00pm. For more information on Alex, you can visit his website at www.alexmcglothlin.com.
