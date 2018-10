Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a call for a robbery and possible sexual assault on the 400 block of S. Jefferson St. in Petersburg.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night for an armed robbery.

Shortly after, additional units were sent for a possible sexual assault as well, according to Crime Insider sources.

Investigators spent almost an hour investigating inside of a home on the 400 block.

This is an ongoing investigation.