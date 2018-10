Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - With Halloween right around the corner, you want to make sure your dogs are ready. Valerie Paul, the owner of Impawsible Pups, gave tips on how to keep your dog away from candy that may be hazardous to their health. Impawsible Pups offers training, grooming, daycare, and boarding for all four-legged friends. Visit them online at www.impawsiblepups.com or give them a call at 804-285-23K9.

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY IMPAWSIBLE PUPS}