RICHMOND, Va. - Since its Broadway debut in 1964, “Fiddler on the Roof” has been a musical theatre favorite. And it’s the latest offering from the students at the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in Petersburg. Mallorie Greene, along with the show’s choreographer, Jenny Fralin, stopped by to talk about the production. We also got a special live performance from Mallorie, Morgan Hock, and Madison Munson. The show opens Friday, November 9th. For a complete schedule of the performances, you can visitwww.args.us
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School’s “Fiddler on the Roof”
