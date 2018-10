Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- All lanes are back open on the Midlothian Turnpike six hours after a crash shut down the westbound lanes between Walmart Way and Woolridge Road.

According to sources, a car was heading east when it made its way into the westbound lanes and hit two other SUVs on Tuesday afternoon.

CBS 6 has been told that injuries were serious but not life-threatening.