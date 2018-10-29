Win VIP tickets to VMFA After Hours, admission to ‘Congo Masks: Masterpieces from Central Africa’ exhibit

Don’t miss your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to VMFA After Hours, a spectacular night of music and dancing, on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 7–11:30 p.m.

You’ll also receive admission to “Congo Masks: Masterpieces from Central Africa.”

The world-class exhibition is on view in the U.S. for the first time at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts from Nov. 10- Feb. Feb. 24.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce four randomly selected winners on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area ("DMA") as defined by The Nielsen Company.