Suspect arrested after striking 10 vehicles, climbing onto roof of Five Guys to hide

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man wanted in three jurisdictions was arrested Monday at Stafford Marketplace after striking ten vehicles before climbing onto the roof of a Five Guys restaurant and hiding in an air conditioning unit.

On Monday shortly before 10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of multiple vehicle accidents near the Bank of America at Stafford Marketplace.

Deputies determined that the driver of a Ford pick-up truck hauling a trailer holding another pickup truck crashed into the vehicles, four of which were occupied when struck.

Both of the pick-up trucks later returned stolen and four subjects were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After striking the vehicles, the subject, who was intoxicated, scaled a metal pipe alongside a building and climbed onto the roof of a Five Guys restaurant where he was found hiding in an air conditioning unit.

The suspect, James Edward Baumann, 37, was wanted out of three jurisdictions—Stafford County, Prince William County, and Spotsylvania County.

Baumann was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on his outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.