‘Really good’ pics uploaded onto iCloud from stolen Chesterfield phone

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are not sure if the person in these photos knows the phone being used for the photo shoot was stolen. But police do know the photos are good.

“Like, really good,” Chesterfield Police posted on Facebook.

The phone, according to police, was stolen — along with an unlocked car — from outside the Wawa along the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike last week.

“Though the car was later recovered in Richmond, a cell phone that was in the car was not recovered,” Chesterfield Police posted on Facebook. “The victim [later] checked his iCloud account, and found pictures that were taken after the theft.”

Police asked anyone who might recognize the “gentleman, who may or may not know he’s being photographed with a stolen phone” call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.