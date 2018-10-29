Security footage leads to arrest of women sending drugs to Henrico inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Ground zero for a nearly 6-month-old investigation s the mail room at Henrico Jail West

In the mailroom, what looked like health care literature for the homeless turned out to be a pamphlet containing drugs.

Heroin, gabapentin, and buprenorphine, all used for pain management, were hidden within the pamphlets.

The drugs were turned over to Henrico sheriff investigators led to an arrest thanks to surveillance video from the U.S. Postal Service and help from postal inspectors and the Louisville Police Narcotics Unit

In surveillance videos, Crime insider sources say Catina Demps and Shirley Guffey can be seen mailing the drugs.

Demps was arrested late last week while Guffey was picked up Monday night in a town near the Kentucky and Tennessee border.

Crime insider sources tell Jon Burkett she was hiding in an attic.

The man receiving the drugs, Clinton Winston, has been indicted on several new drug charges.