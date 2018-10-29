Protecting yourself from cyber crime

RICHMOND, Va. - Cyber crime is on the rise, and the goal is to not become a victim. So, the questions is: How do you protect yourself? October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and we spoke to cyber security expert, Dennis Bonilla to get a few pointers on how you can prevent becoming a victim of cyber crime. For more information, you can visit www.phoenix.edu/cyberhygiene.
