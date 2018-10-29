Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Delicious food, beer and wine, live music, and a classic British car display all on the ground of Historic Battersea. It’s all part of the annual fundraiser, Oysters, Barbecue…Battersea is Saturday, November 3rd at Historic Battersea located at 1289 Upper Appomattox Street in Petersburg. The event will run from 1:00-4:00pm. Tickets are $40 and only available through advanced sales. To learn more about the event, give them a call at 804-732-9882 or visit them online atwww.batterseafound.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}