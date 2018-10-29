Driver misses deer, crashes into Chesterfield utility pole

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Old Hundred Road and Tall Hickory Drive is closed Monday morning in Chesterfield following a pre-dawn accident.

The accident occurred when a driver swerved to miss deer in the road, he ran into a utility pole.

The driver’s condition has not yet been released.

Officials expected the road to reopen around noon.

BREAKING: Old Hundred Road and Tall Hickory Drive shut down after @VaDOT crews say a man crashed into a cable line pole while trying to miss a deer. The pole is now laying in the roadway. Crews expect to be here until at least noon. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/Jetu7Yu0zW — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) October 29, 2018

Earlier this month, the Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to be aware of increased deer activity on the roads due to deer mating season.

Deer mating season runs from October through December.

“Deer tend to travel in packs so if you spot one, it’s likely that there are more nearby,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “While any time of day can be active for deer travel, most deer-related accidents occur starting at dusk and during the evening. It’s important to pay special attention from 6 – 9 p.m.”

Deer are bringing sexy back! Mating season is on from October to December, so please be extra cautious from 6-9 p.m. to avoid deer collisions. To learn more about #VDOT's fencing program to prevent animals from crossing interstates, click here: https://t.co/QZr5Y5nlXW pic.twitter.com/Mr82Dnppak — VDOT (@VaDOT) October 18, 2018

How to avoid a deer-vehicle collision

Drive the speed limit or reduce your speed when you see deer-warning signs

Watch for deer between dusk and dawn, especially from October through December

Use bright headlights when appropriate

Watch for animal eyes illuminated by headlights

Maintain control of your vehicle when you see a deer to avoid veering into oncoming traffic or off the road

Always wear your seat belt