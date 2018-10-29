Driver misses deer, crashes into Chesterfield utility pole

Posted 7:59 am, October 29, 2018, by and

Photo Gallery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Old Hundred Road and Tall Hickory Drive is closed Monday morning in Chesterfield following a pre-dawn accident.

The accident occurred when a driver swerved to miss deer in the road, he ran into a utility pole.

The driver’s condition has not yet been released.

Officials expected the road to reopen around noon.

Earlier this month, the Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to be aware of increased deer activity on the roads due to deer mating season.

Deer mating season runs from October through December.

“Deer tend to travel in packs so if you spot one, it’s likely that there are more nearby,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “While any time of day can be active for deer travel, most deer-related accidents occur starting at dusk and during the evening. It’s important to pay special attention from 6 – 9 p.m.”

How to avoid a deer-vehicle collision

Drive the speed limit or reduce your speed when you see deer-warning signs

Watch for deer between dusk and dawn, especially from October through December

Use bright headlights when appropriate

Watch for animal eyes illuminated by headlights

Maintain control of your vehicle when you see a deer to avoid veering into oncoming traffic or off the road

Always wear your seat belt