Dog with terminal cancer becomes honorary K-9 for a day

WILMINGTON, N.C. – He only has until Christmas, but 14-year-old Jack, a Parson Russell Terrier, is getting the sendoff of a lifetime.

Jack was diagnosed with cancer on Oct. 1., and his last days are expected around Dec. 25th, WECT reports.

While their time together is getting shorter each day, Jack’s family is making every day count.

The Millers of Wilmington put together a bucket list for the terrier.

Some of the items on the list are simple, like a picnic in the park, while others are a bit more unique.

While the Millers only planned for Jack to get to take a ride in a police car, they got more than they bargained for as Jack became an honorary police K-9 on Sunday, according to WECT.

Jack got the full experience.

He went on foot patrol through Hugh MacRae Park with Sgt. Lisa Kittrell and got to meet local kids and dogs.

He got to visit the Wilmington Police Department headquarters and the 911 center.

Most importantly, checking one item off the list, Jack got to hop into a police cruiser, complete with flashing sirens and lights.