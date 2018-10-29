× Chesterfield bus crashes into tree on Otterdale Road, one injury reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A bus from Grange Hall Elementary crashed on Otterdale Road on Monday while transporting students home, according to school principal Courtney Jones.

At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jones emailed Grange Hall parents informing them that Bus Route 3 was in an accident with one injury reported.

According to police. the accident took place on the 5400 block of Otterdale Road when the bus ran off the right shoulder and became stuck.

According to Jones, another bus was dispatched to take the students home.

Some students are complaining of injuries are being evaluated, according to police.

An investigation is currently ongoing.