Capturing ghostly images with Tim Scullion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Just in time for Halloween, Researcher and Photographer Tim Scullion has captured some incredible ghostly apparitions and paranormal images in his new book “Haunted Historical Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia: With Breakthrough Ghost Photography, Part Two.” There are several haunted tours of Williamsburg scheduled the week of October 29th. To learn more about those, as well as Tim Scullion’s work, you can visit www.ghostographer.com.