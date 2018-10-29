× Crash – involving school bus – snarls Brook Road traffic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Multiple vehicles — including a Hanover County school bus — were involved in a crash Monday afternoon on Brook Road near Virginia Center Commons mall in Henrico County.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The bus, according to a Hanover Schools’ spokesperson, was being driven by a repair facility’s employee back to Hanover County following maintenance.

The crash has backed up traffic on Brook Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Information about the extent of injuries to those involved in the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.