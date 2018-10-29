× All southbound lanes on I-295 closed for emergency bridge repairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes are closed on Interstate 295 near West Hundred Road (Route 10) in Chesterfield for emergency bridge repairs after a bridge strike earlier today.

Southbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 16 to Meadowville Technology Boulevard/North Enon Church Road to Route 10 east back to I-295 south.

The ramp from Route 10 west to I-295 south is closed as well as the eastbound right lane on Route 10.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.