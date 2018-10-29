Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Saving money can be difficult, and it poses particular challenges for individuals with disabilities. ABLEnow is a new savings program designed to help. Sarah Pennington, the Senior Marketing Communications Associate with ABLEnow shared the details. Learn more about ABLEnow by going to their website www.able-now.com or by giving them a call at 1-844-NOW-ABLE. They’re also on social media at Facebook and Twitter at @ABLEnowVA. They will also have a table set up Monday, October 29th from 4pm – 8pm at the “Minds of All Kinds” event taking place at the Science Museum of Virginia.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ABLENOW}