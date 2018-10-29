4-day culinary adventure at “Fire, Flour, and Fork”

RICHMOND, Va. - “Fire, Flour, and Fork” is a 4-day culinary experience where you can enjoy great foods and desserts. Forty-three events are scheduled in and around Richmond between Thursday, November 1st and Sunday, November 4th, featuring local and national chefs. One of those chefs, Derryl Cocks, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen. If you’d like to learn more about this weekend’s event, you can visitwww.fireflourfork.com.
