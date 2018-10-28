Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims identified

Eleven lives abruptly ended on Saturday when a gunman stormed the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s historic Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

On Sunday, Karl Williams, Allegheny County’s chief medical examiner, released the victims’ identities in a news conference.

Among those killed were a pair of brothers and a married couple. The oldest was 97 years old, and the youngest 54.

“To the victims’ families, to the victims’ friends, we’re here as a community of one for you,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. “We will be here to help you through this horrific episode. We’ll get through this darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history by working together.”

Here are the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting:

Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, city of Pittsburgh, PA

Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township, PA

Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough, PA

Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA

David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA

Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg, PA

Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg, PA

Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA

Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA

Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington, City of Pittsburgh, PA

According to a release from the Allegheny Co. Executive’s Office, Cecil and David Rosenthal were brothers. Bernice and Sylvan Simon were married, according to the same release.