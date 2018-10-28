Girl killed chasing family dog on Route 60 in Lexington

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. — Troopers said a 12-year-old girl trying to catch her dog was killed after she was struck by a car on Route 60 in Rockbridge County Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the accident happened in the 3000 block of Midland Trail at 2:25 p.m.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R.E. Tackett said JennaRae Goodbar, of Lexington, ran into the road and was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu headed east on West Midland Trail.

“Goodbar was chasing the family dog when she entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle,” Tackett said.

The child died at the scene, troopers said.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.