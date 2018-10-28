Henrico service honors Pittsburgh synagogue victims: Light is only way to combat darkness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A vigil and memorial service was held Sunday evening to mourn the 11 people killed in a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s historic Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The attack, which the Anti-Defamation League said was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in history in the U.S., happened during a Shabbat service Saturday morning.

"It's not easy being a Jew. It's not easy being a minority anywhere,” Capt. Alex Keysch said during a service at Chabad of Virginia.

In the aftermath of the deadly synagogue shooting, the memorial service at the Chabad Of Virginia was a chance to seek peace and understanding and send a message of hope.

Rabbi Yossel Kranz said the most important lesson is to remember that "the only way to combat darkness is with light."

"We can be kind, we can be nice, we can have respect for one another and we can teach our children to have respect for one another," Kranz said.

Randi Taggart, who attended the vigil, said it was important to support each other to begin the healing process.

While Krazn said that it won't be as easy road, it is the path their community must take.

"We need more acts of kindness, we need for friendships," Krazn said "We need more good deeds -- just do more."

"Be the best person you can be every day you possibly can,” Keysch said. “We move on and grow from this, stronger not meaner, but more loving and caring."

