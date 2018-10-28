Heavy coats not needed for Halloween!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cooler-than-normal temperatures of the past few days will be replaced by a mid-week warming trend. Highs will get into the low and mid 70s Wednesday and may get close to 80° on Thursday.

Temperatures for Halloween evening will be in the 60s.

Since 2000, it has only rained on two Halloweens, and this year's will be another dry one. In terms of Richmond history, we once had a trace of snow on October 31, 1925.

A cold front will bring some rain late Thursday evening through the first half of Friday. Cooler temperatures will follow for the end of the week, but mild air is expected again by the middle of next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links