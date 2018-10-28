Man critically injured in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Southside that left a man critically injured Sunday evening.

Lt. Robert Marland with Richmond Police said officers were called to East 21st Street and Keswick Avenue at 6:35 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Detectives on scene conducting an investigation,” Marland said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.