CBS 6 Football Whiparound

In the Saturday Football Whiparound;

UVA beat North Carolina 31-21 to take sole possession of 1st in the ACC Coastal Division.  Bryce Perkins had three touchdowns for the Cavaliers, who are bowl eligible for the second year in a row.

JMU defeated Stony Brook 13-10 after the Seawolves missed a game-tying 52 yard field goal with as time expired.

William & Mary fell at Rhode Island 21-10.  The Tribe was outscored 21-3 after they led 7-0.

Chowan defeated Virginia State 45-38.  Former Dinwiddie standout quarterback Bryce Witt accounted for five touchdowns.

Virginia Union shutout Elizabeth City St. 53-0.  Former Hopewell star Tabyus Taylor rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

Randolph Macon won their seventh straight game, 56-21 over Emory & Henry.  The Yellow Jackets racked up over 520 yards of offense.

In High School games;

TJ beat William Campbell 13-9.  The Vikings scored the game-winning touchdown with 32 seconds left.

John Marshall defeated J.R. Tucker 54-32.  The Justices clinched their first playoff berth since 1992.

Goochland defeated Prince Edward 38-8.  Quarterback Devin McCray accounted for three touchdowns.

Trinity fell at home to Woodberry Forest 13-6.

St. Christopher's lost at home to National Christian Academy 27-19.