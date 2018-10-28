CBS 6 Football Whiparound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the Saturday Football Whiparound;

UVA beat North Carolina 31-21 to take sole possession of 1st in the ACC Coastal Division. Bryce Perkins had three touchdowns for the Cavaliers, who are bowl eligible for the second year in a row.

JMU defeated Stony Brook 13-10 after the Seawolves missed a game-tying 52 yard field goal with as time expired.

William & Mary fell at Rhode Island 21-10. The Tribe was outscored 21-3 after they led 7-0.

Chowan defeated Virginia State 45-38. Former Dinwiddie standout quarterback Bryce Witt accounted for five touchdowns.

Virginia Union shutout Elizabeth City St. 53-0. Former Hopewell star Tabyus Taylor rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

Randolph Macon won their seventh straight game, 56-21 over Emory & Henry. The Yellow Jackets racked up over 520 yards of offense.

In High School games;

TJ beat William Campbell 13-9. The Vikings scored the game-winning touchdown with 32 seconds left.

John Marshall defeated J.R. Tucker 54-32. The Justices clinched their first playoff berth since 1992.

Goochland defeated Prince Edward 38-8. Quarterback Devin McCray accounted for three touchdowns.

Trinity fell at home to Woodberry Forest 13-6.

St. Christopher's lost at home to National Christian Academy 27-19.