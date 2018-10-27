Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect ID’d
Man critically injured in Hillside Court shooting

Posted 5:02 pm, October 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58PM, October 27, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the city’s Hillside Court neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Units were dispatched to the intersection of Harwood Street and Minefee Street for a report of a person shot just before 3 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life threatening.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.