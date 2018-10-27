Godwin gets much needed win over Freeman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Needing a win to keep pace in the Region 5B playoff chase, Mills Godwin came up with one of their best efforts of the season, holding off Douglas Freeman 23-20 in Week 10.

The Eagles (5-4) took a 9-0 lead after the first quarter before Rebels QB Thomas Laughlin gave Freeman the lead back with a TD throw and run in the 2nd quarter. Laughlin threw for 121 yards and 2 scores.

Godwin sandwiched touchdown runs by Spencer Rife and Bryce Safferwich around halftime to take a 23-14 lead and then held off a late Rebel charge for the win. Safferwich led the Eagles on the ground with 57 yards rushing.

The win should propel the Eagles into a playoff spot in Region 5B with one game left in the regular season. They will face Deep Run next week in a likely win-or-go-home scenario for the playoffs. Freeman ends their regular season a 7-3 and will make the 5B bracket.