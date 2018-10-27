Flowers and Riddick combined for 5 TDs in win over Deep Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In the week leading up to their game against Deep Run, Glen Allen Head Coach Sal Camp that there was some motivation of beating the Wildcats because he had never done it with the Jaguars until now. The Jaguars got five touchdowns from Donovan Riddick and Devin Flowers as Glen Allen beat Deep Run 34-14 to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Flowers scored his touchdowns in the first half on the way to another 100 yard game, he rushed for 109. Riddick added two of his three touchdowns in the second half as the Jaguars outscored the Wildcats 13-7 after halftime. Riddick rushed 130 yards on 17 carries.

Deep Run quarterback Bo Kite was limited to 66 yards passing but did rush for two touchdowns for the Wildcats.